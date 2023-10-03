Mnangagwa Lies In Front Of His Party MPs That SADC Condemned Polls Were Credible, Free And Fair

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa has repeated his false claim that the 23 August 2023 harmonized elections were credible, free and fair despite the Southern Africa Development Committee (SADC) report which clearly discredited the polls.

In his speech at the State of the Nation Address (SONA) at new parliament building today, Mnangagwa said the elections were held in accordance with democratic traditions and practices.

“The Session comes shortly after we successfully conducted our credible, free, fair and

peaceful Harmonised General Elections, in accordance with our democratic traditions and practices,” said Mnangagwa.

Mnangagwa’s false claims are in sharp contrast to all observer mission reports including SADC, Commonwealth, African Union, Carter Centre and European Union (EUEOM) who openly condemned the August elections for not being free and fair.

The false claims also comes on the backdrop of concerted efforts by SADC to hold an extra ordinary summit to discuss the report submitted by Nevers Mumba, the SADC-EOM Chairperson.

Meanwhile, opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislators have boycotted Mnangagwa’s SONA on the basis that he was declared winner in a sham election.

The opposition is demanding a re-run supervised by international bodies but Mnangagwa is adamant that he won the disputed polls.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...