Mliswa Attacks CCC Over SONA Boycott

By A Correspondent| In a scathing rebuke, Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa condemned the decision of CCC MPs to boycott today’s State of the Nation Address (SONA) delivered by President Mnangagwa.

Mliswa characterized the move as “another shortsighted and theatrical tantrum,” asserting that it achieves nothing and only serves as an “unwholesome genuflection to the spirit of activism.”

He underscored that such actions betray the CCC’s obligation to their constituents, who anticipate meaningful work and representation.

“It’s staggering how the irony of the whole move is escaping them. The MPs are a product of the same process that produced President Mnangagwa as a winner. If they were sincere in their claims against the elections, they should have refused to be sworn in first as MPs!

“This nihilistic activism that wants to drag everyone& everything into the mud unless and until they get what they want is anti-development and unprogressive. Either you accept the wins& losses or you dump both the wins and the losses. You can’t be nitpicking at your convenience,” said Mliswa.

CCC legislators yesterday boycotted the State of the Nation Address (SONA) citing the 23 August elections which they said was a sham process.

