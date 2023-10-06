Chivhayo Rewards Jah Prayzah Chimira DJ With 60k Cash
6 October 2023
Chivhayo Dishes Out Cash To Vharazipi, Chief Hwenje For Bootlicking Mnangagwa
Controversial businessman Wicknell Chivhayo is on a roll.
Earlier today, he gifted comedians Sabhuku Vharazipi, Amai John and Chairman with US$10,000 each for a skit they did praising President Emmerson Mnangagwa for uplifting artists.
Wicknell also donated US$50,000 to ZANU-PF singer Chief Hwenje and US$60,000 to DJ Masomere to buy houses.
DJ Masomere gained notoriety for screaming, “Hallo Chimira Jah Prayzah!” at President Mnangagwa’s inauguration last month.-263 Chat