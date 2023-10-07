Nyasha Chivaura Shines as Finalist in UK-Supported Value Creation Do

Nyasha Chivaura, the creative mind behind Nyasha Textiles Studio, has emerged as one of the brilliant finalists in the UK-supported Value Creation Challenge taking place in Zimbabwe since 2019.

In an interview, Chivaura shared her journey, inspirations, and plans for her innovative studio.

Reflecting on her entrepreneurial dream, Chivaura expressed her desire to establish a business that not only thrives in Africa but also expands globally. After completing her high school education in Zimbabwe, she embarked on a journey to the United Kingdom for further studies, recognizing the importance of gaining an education and industry experience in a nation renowned for its well-established textile industry.

During her time in the UK, Chivaura delved into the works of prominent British designers such as William Morris, Dame Zandra Rhodes, Sir Paul Smith, Laura Ashley, Lucienne Day, Sir Terence Conran, and Cath Kidston, among others. These designers, she explained, set exceptionally high standards for craftsmanship and continuity, becoming a profound source of inspiration for her own creative path.

In 2014, Chivaura pursued an MSc in woven textiles in the United States, leading her to a pivotal internship with The Woolmark Company in New York City. It was there that she was introduced to the versatile Australian merino wool fiber and its global supply chains. Witnessing the potential of wool in high-end fashion, athletic wear, and interior textiles, Chivaura’s passion was ignited.

This newfound inspiration led her to craft a remarkable thesis collection, primarily using natural fibers such as cotton, wool, merino wool, and alpaca. Last year, she had the extraordinary opportunity to introduce her brand to the world through the prestigious 100% Design tradeshow in South Africa. Her brand earned recognition in both the 100% Weave Exhibit and 100% Talent categories.

Above all, Chivaura draws her deepest inspiration from the beautiful natural fibers produced in Southern Africa. Her vision for her brand is clear: to invigorate the market for locally-produced fibers and to design avant-garde materials that ignite creativity in her clients.

This success story is part of the UK’s commitment to supporting the Value Creation Challenge and nurturing young Zimbabwean entrepreneurs. Collaborative partners in this endeavor include Old Mutual Zimbabwe, EFT Corporation Ltd, and the British Council Zimbabwe. This initiative is a testament to the UK’s dedication to fostering trade and economic growth between the two nations.

Nyasha Chivaura’s journey serves as a shining example of talent, dedication, and innovation, as she continues to make strides in the world of textiles and design. – Agencies

