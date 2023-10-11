MISSING PERSON ALERT: Alex Ushewokunze

74-Year-Old Man Missing Since Leaving Parirenyatwa Hospital in September 2021

Banket, Zimbabwe – October 11, 2023 – Alexander Ushewokunze, a 74-year-old man from Oxford Farm in Banket, has been missing since his departure from Parirenyatwa Hospital in September 2021. His family is desperately seeking assistance to locate him.

Ushewokunze left the hospital just four days after his admission, and his whereabouts have remained unknown since. His grandson, Isaac Kunorozwa, is making a heartfelt appeal to the public to come forward with any information that might help find his missing grandfather.

In a plea for assistance, Kunorozwa stated, “I am appealing to the people of Zimbabwe to help me find my grandpa. I just want to know whether he is alive or not. I have searched for him in every mortuary and every accessible place, but in vain. Vaingodonha vari kufarm and vakatiudza kuti he has a mental condition.”

According to the family, on the day he left the hospital, Ushewokunze informed a security guard that he was heading to Hatfield. However, no one has heard from him since that day.

Isaac Kunorozwa also urged hospitals and medical centers to notify the family if they encounter anyone matching his grandfather’s description. The family remains hopeful that they will be reunited with their loved one and is calling on the community to come together in their search for Alexander Ushewokunze.

