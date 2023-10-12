Garry Mapanzure In Horror Crash

By- Musician Garry Mapanzure is said to have been involved in a fatal road accident that has claimed two lives in Masvingo.

The accident happened Thursday evening in Masvingo along Beitbridge-Masvingo Highway when a vehicle turning into Clipsham Views residential area hit another coming from Beitbridge.

Mapanzure, whose condition is said to be critical, was reported to have been a passenger in a car his sister was driving.

A baby belonging to his sister unfortunately died on the spot.

The accident also claimed the life of a Great Zimbabwe University, Langton, who was studying Law.

