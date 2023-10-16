Churches Paint Gloomy Political Picture After Recall Of 15 CCC Legislators

The Zimbabwe Council of Churches (ZCC) has warned controversial recalls on 15 CCC MPs would cause a further strain to the country’s economy and further deepen wide beliefs that participation in national elections was a waste of time.

In a statement weekend, ZCC also denounced national assembly speaker Jacob Mudenda for adamantly acting on a directive issued by self-imposed CCC secretary general Sengezo Tshabangu to expel the opposition lawmakers hardly two months since they were elected in Zimbabwe’s August poll.

Mudenda, a Zanu PF top politician and ally to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, ignored communication sent to parliament by CCC leader Nelson Chamisa both dismissing Tshabangu as an imposter as well as sharing resolutions of a party communique cementing the fact that the recalls were not a collective resolution by the main opposition.

“The church has noted the alleged manner to which the Speaker of Parliament has handled the recall process, that is, the recognition of a letter from the interim CCC spokesperson yet disregarding the communique from CCC President.

“This allegation taints and validates the long-standing assertion of unfair practices in our strategic state institutions,” ZCC said.

The outspoken church group said the recalls were unnecessarily pushing the country back into a polarised mode following divisive polls just held.

ZCC said the recalls will trigger by-elections, describing them as another unnecessary drain on the country’s fragile economy.

“This implies that the country will continue to be gripped and fixated on election mode,” said ZCC.

“Instead of focusing on nation building and economic development in the post 2023 elections, Zimbabwe’s development will remain stunted affecting country’s capacity to support the poor and vulnerable.”

The outspoken church organisation said the recalls will be perceived as a sign of disrespect to electorate and further send unhelpful signal that the country’s poll processes were not an effective way of choosing leaders.

ZCC said the recalls give credence to wide beliefs that the Mnangagwa led regime was hell-bent on turning Zimbabwe into one-party-state.

