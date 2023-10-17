Joana Mamombe’s House Attacked By Armed Men

Spread the love

The opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has reported that its Harare West legislator Joana Mamombe had her house attacked by armed men.

Below is the CCC post on X previously Twitter;

“Our MP for Harare West, Hon.@JoanaMamombe , had her house attacked by armed men last night. Hon. Mamombe is one of our MPs who were vocal about the illegal recalls of our 15 MPs from the Matabeleland region. She was harassed in the process of raising her voice against the illegal recalls by Kudakwashe Mnangagwa, the son of Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa, and another female ZANU MP. She is also a previous victim of the regime’s torture, abductions, and sexual harassment. The escalation of violence and repression against our members indicates that ZANU PF is aware they did not win the elections, and their anger is evident through the attacks on our leaders.”

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...