Notorious 45 Degree Soldier Appointed Army Commander

Spread the love

Controversial Appointment of Anselem Sanyatwe as Commander of Zimbabwe National Army.

By Farai D Hove | ZANU PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed Anselem Sanyatwe, the implicated leader of the 1 August 2018 coup, as the new head of the Zimbabwe National Army. This decision has raised eyebrows and sparked outrage as Sanyatwe had not yet answered to the demands of the commission that investigated his involvement in the military coup against opposition leader Nelson Chamisa.

During the events of 1 August 2018, which were marred by violence and claims of election interference, Sanyatwe and soldiers under his command were accused of changing election results through a deployment of troops. The commission found Sanyatwe and others liable for these actions, yet he had not faced any legal consequences.

Sanyatwe is infamous for his claim that soldiers who shot six people during the 1 August 2018 incident did so at a precise 45-degree angle, a statement that further fueled public outrage.

In a statement released on Friday, the Office of the President and Cabinet announced President Mnangagwa’s decision, citing constitutional provisions for the appointment. The outgoing Commander of the Zimbabwe National Army, Lieutenant General David Sigauke, has retired from the position.

This appointment has ignited controversy and raised questions about accountability and justice in Zimbabwe, as Sanyatwe takes the reins of the nation’s military despite his involvement in the contentious events of 2018. Public reaction and international response to this decision are expected to be significant in the coming days.

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...