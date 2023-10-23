Breaking- Zimbabweans Unite with Palestinians in Mass Demonstration Against Mnangagwa and Other Murderers

By Dorrothy Moyo | In a powerful display of solidarity against military crackdowns, Zimbabweans are set to join Palestinians in a mass demonstration tomorrow, October 24, 2023, denouncing the leadership of Emmerson Mnangagwa and various other people.

The world is united condemning the atrocities in Gaza. Join the Zimbabwe Palestine march scheduled for tomorrow 24 October 2023. March begins from Ashbrittle Shops, Cnr Golden Stairs and The Chase at 1100hrs. Organisers will distribute Palestinian flags. #IStandWithPalastine pic.twitter.com/2vnctf8dYZ — Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe,ARTUZ (@ARTUZ_teachers) October 23, 2023

The protest, coinciding with worldwide condemnation of the atrocities in Gaza, will see Zimbabweans taking to the streets to voice their concerns over the state of their own country. Many have drawn parallels between the suffering of Palestinians and the challenges facing Zimbabwe.

The rural teachers union, ARTUZ, urged the public to participate, stating, “Join the Zimbabwe Palestine march scheduled for tomorrow. The march will commence at 11:00 AM from Ashbrittle Shops, located at the corner of Golden Stairs and The Chase. Organizers will distribute Palestinian flags to demonstrate unity.”

This historic demonstration signifies the resilience and unity of people around the world, emphasizing the need for change and justice, both in Zimbabwe and beyond.

