Leaked Recording- Hopewell Chin’ono Saying Chamisa Doesn’t Care About Sikhala

Spread the love

The below audio recording is of the controversial activist Hopewell Chin’ono screaming out while walking away from legend singer Thomas Mapfumo’s photoshoot in Leicester, UK.

Chin’ono in the audio accuses CCC leader Nelson Chamisa of neglecting the jailed legislator, Job Sikhala, saying he seems concerned over a Kariba rally he what been attending.

He accuses Chamisa of sending him pictures of his (Chamisa’s) rally.

“He sent me, I don’t tweet things like that,” says Chin’ono.

The former legislator, Tafadzwa Musekiwa then answers back asking if the rally “is the Kariba one,” to which Chin’ono blows back saying,

“I was being tweeted to and would just ignore; everything I was getting tweeted and would just ignore. There is someone who is in prison [and he’s doing this],” he says in the clip recorded in July 2022, comments which Zimbabweans have re opened as they connect them to the allegation that Nelson Chamisa’s party is going to split because according to him (Chin’ono) the CCC leader is incompetent.

Since last year Chinono has continued berating Chamisa saying he focuses too much on citing Bible verses.

Last week he continued on the same screamer.

The CCC President has to date chosen to ignore the commentator.

Hopewell Chin'ono (the man who's changed his own name 3 times in less than 2yrs), says this isn't his voice, and yet here is saying it all in public, and here is his voice as he was recorded at Mapfumo's show in Leicester. A military intel officer is here told CCC is splitting! pic.twitter.com/SuKub1jBxk — Simba Chikanza (@schikanza) January 29, 2023

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...