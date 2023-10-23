Mnangagwa Shamelessly Arrives At the Procurement Gig With Own Son

By Bruce Huruva | In the pictures below Emmerson Mnangagwa’s controversial involvement in the Procurement Regulatory Authority has ignited a firestorm of criticism. Mnangagwa’s appearance at the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe’s 3rd Annual Public Procurement Conference, accompanied by his son, David Mnangagwa, who recently assumed the role of virtual Finance and Economic Minister, has raised alarming questions about nepotism and transparency.

What is particularly striking is not only the appointment of David Mnangagwa but also the President’s personal takeover of the Procurement Regulatory Authority. This consolidation of authority, coupled with legal changes that grant him absolute control over the procurement process in Zimbabwe, has sent shockwaves through the nation.

The timing couldn’t be more troubling, as allegations of questionable tender awards under Mnangagwa’s leadership continue to emerge. One prominent case that has come to light is the awarding of tenders to convicted fraudster Wicknell Chivayo, casting a shadow of doubt over the integrity of the procurement system.

As images circulate of President Mnangagwa’s arrival at the Harare International Conference Centre for the Procurement Regulatory Authority’s conference, the public is left to grapple with the implications of these developments. The conference itself carries the theme, “Service Delivery through Innovative Solutions,” a theme that stands in stark contrast to the concerns surrounding the President’s and his son’s involvement.

Critics argue that these actions by the President and his family members in government raise serious ethical and governance questions. Transparency and accountability in procurement decisions are now under intense scrutiny, prompting a wave of demands for reforms and accountability in government practices. The scandal has triggered a public outcry and intensified calls for responsible and ethical governance in Zimbabwe.

