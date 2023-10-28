Do As You Wish, Marry Mubaiwa Tells Magistrate As Beatrice Mtetwa Quits

Marry Mubaiwa, the former spouse of Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, instructed Harare Magistrate Feresi Chakanyuka to proceed as he saw fit after her attorney disassociated from her case.

Mubaiwa, who is facing charges related to an alleged attempt to harm her estranged husband, was asked by Chakanyuka whether she was comfortable proceeding to trial without her legal representation.

Her attorney, Beatrice Mtetwa, had disassociated herself from the case in protest against the way it was being handled. Mtetwa had initially requested a postponement, citing her client’s pain following a recent leg surgery.

Chakanyuka, however, adjourned the proceedings for nearly 20 minutes and also requested that Mubaiwa provide medical documents confirming her surgery. Mtetwa argued that a photograph showing an incision on Mubaiwa’s thigh should have sufficed as evidence.

Chakanyuka then asked Mtetwa to provide the medical documents within an hour. However, when the court reconvened, Mtetwa withdrew her representation due to her dissatisfaction with the court’s determination regarding her client.

The magistrate subsequently sought guidance from Mubaiwa, suggesting that she could either seek another attorney or proceed with the trial without legal representation. Mubaiwa instructed Chakanyuka to proceed as he saw fit, and the magistrate granted her one day to find alternative legal representation.

The trial is scheduled to continue today, with former Deputy Health Minister John Mangwiro expected to testify.

-Newsday

