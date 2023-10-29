Zanu PF In Plot To Steal CCC Seats…

THE ZANU PF leadership has underscored the need for members to maintain discipline and uphold party ethos ahead of the December 9 by-elections.

The call comes as the country prepares to hold by-elections in nine constituencies this December after the recall of Citizens Coalition for Change legislators owing to confusion within the opposition outfit.

The by-elections have offered a platform for ZANU PF to work on garnering additional seats in parliament.

Addressing the 20th ZANU PF National People’s Conference, the party’s Vice President and Second Secretary General (Rtd) Dr Constantino Chiwenga urged members to maintain discipline.

“Let me remind you that the country will very soon go for by-elections.

Our President has reminded us to remain united as a party with a single purpose of developing this nation. We should maintain discipline and uphold party ethos under our sole leader the President and First Secretary of the party Cde Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa. Therefore, we do not want independent candidates from ZANU PF as that goes against the good order and discipline of our revolutionary party is renowned for,” he said.

ZANU PF Vice President and Second Secretary, Cde Kembo Mohadi said the National People’s Conference offers an opportunity to take stock of progress made and chart a new way forward for the country.

“As ZANU PF family, we are inspired to hold ourselves in high regard as a result of your bold and decisive leadership since the birth of the Second Republic. This conference is, therefore, not only an opportunity to take stock of the progress we have made but also to present a platform for laying a solid foundation for the future of Zimbabwe. I wish to take the opportunity on behalf of all of us gathered, as ZANU PF we are committed to hard work as we grow our party,” he said.

The party’s national chairperson, Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri said the conference theme speaks to transforming people’s livelihoods.

“The conference theme: Towards Vision 2030 through Devolution, Industrialisation and Modernisation is timely and ensures continuity of your people-centered policies delivering a prosperous and upper-middle-income society, you are laying a foundation not only for Zimbabwe but for the region and beyond. We have seen more countries adopting your policy,” she said.

The 20th National People’s Conference is being held on the back of the party’s victory in the August 23 general elections.

According to the party leadership, the conference will give impetus to the by-elections campaign programme for the polls on December 9.

