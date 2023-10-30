Ngezi Platinum Chase Double

Dynamos are through to the final of the 2023 Chibuku Super Cup after beating city rivals CAPS United 2-0 in a semifinal clash played at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The Glamour Boys will face Ngezi Platinum in the final set for the Baobab Stadium in Ngezi on 3 December.

The first half started with both teams taking turns to control possession, but it was the Green Machine who were more attacking.

Dembare later started gaining confidence going forward and created a couple of good chances through Eli Ilunga.

However, the Congolese forward wasted those opportunities by sending his first effort wide on the quarter hour before superbly denied by the keeper moments later.

CAPS, on the other end, continued to control the game in parts and created more chances from set-pieces.

As both teams seemingly headed for a goalless first half, Dynamos got a free-kick on the edge of the box.

Issa Sadiki stepped up and converted it to break the deadlock.

Makepekepe struggled to recover as the second half began.

Instead, it was Ilunga who could have doubled Dembare’s lead but kept on wasting good chances.

Sadiki also had another goal opportunity coming on his way but was denied by the goalkeeper.

Elton Chikona finally secured the second goal for Dynamos on minute 87, which sealed the victory for Dynamos.-Soccer24 News

