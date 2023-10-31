Mnenzva In Horror Crash

Spread the love

A Munenzva Bus Services bus was involved in an accident along the Tokwe–Mhandamabwe Road

resulting in 15 of the passengers sustaining various degrees of injuries.

According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), the bus, which had 33 passengers on board, at around 10.30 PM on Sunday veered off the road before overturning and landing on its right side at the 20-kilometre peg along Tokwe–Mhandamabwe Road.

The driver of the bus lost control of the bus as he avoided ploughing into a herd of cattle that were on the road. A post on the ZRP X page reads:

The ZRP confirms a road traffic accident in which 15 people were injured when a Munenzva bus with 33 passengers on board veered off the road before overturning and landing on its right side at the 20-kilometre peg along Tokwe–Mhandamabwe Road on 29/10/23 at around 2230 hours.

The driver was allegedly trying to avoid hitting a herd of cattle which was on the road.

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...