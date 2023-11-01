Home Away From Home As Warriors Host Nigeria In Rwanda

Spread the love

Warriors will host Nigeria in the CAF 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers in Rwanda, ZIFA has confirmed.

The national team will play the Super Eagles at the 10,000 capacity seater Huye stadium in the city of Butare on matchday 2 of the qualifiers.

The country has been forced to find an alternative home ground elsewhere after CAF upheld their ban on local stadiums in the recent inspection.

The ZIFA NC had hoped to host the qualifiers either at Rufaro Stadium and National Sports Stadium after extensive renovations, but the two Harare venues failed to meet the minimum standards required by CAF to host international games.- Soccer24 News

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...