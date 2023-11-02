Mudiwa Hood Speaks On Java, Tinashe Mutarisi Tiff

Spread the love

By Mudiwa Hood

Who ever finds me at fault between Prophet Passion and Mukoma Tinashe Mutarisi Saga, kindly accept my apology…and from the deepest part of my heart…Please take me off these conversations… my deepest apologies for trying to help.

I genuinely thought peace could be worked out, and solution be found to solve their differences but… it didn’t work.

Mukoma Tinashe Mutarisi I apologize for whatever it is, you thought i did or said, which we all know i said nothing bad to you…,but it seems you were not happy with me in that video you posted…My apologies.

I am apolitical with Zero interest in politics, i had good intentions to find two brothers i know deeply, getting along.

Nommatter, who i hang out , know or befriend…I AM BUILT DIFFERENTLY…I have principles, and i stick to them.

I am not built to fight, argue or sabotage others, whether through words or actions, I am peacemaker, Do i regret playing that role, No… such is life… you win sometimes you get burnt. Thats LEADERSHIP!

If you come to my page and find me belittling anyone, sabotaging anyone, or disrespecting anyone… it is hacked… God is love…

When misunderstood, I quickly take responsibility and apologize, I value relationships and not an inch of pride will stop me from that.

May be with time Mukoma Mutarisi will come out of his emotions and clear my name.

To Baba Harare, well done on the new Project “Prove them wrong” , out did your self… well done….would have loved to buy the album from you to show my love and support but guess am not your favourite, still will support and buy it, all the best Mukoma.

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...