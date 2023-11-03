DeMbare Eye Double

HARARE giants Dynamos have a chance to move within five points of Log Leaders Ngezi Platinum when they take on Manica Diamonds in a rescheduled league match set for Gibbo stadium this Wednesday.

Dynamos are walking with a spring in their step after making it to the final of the Chibuku Super Cup following a two-nil win over City rivals CAPS United.

The victory saw Dembare completing a treble over Makepekepe in the Harare Derby this season after back-to-back victories in the league.

Straight from their cup game, the Glamour Boys head to Triangle for their rearranged fixture against Manica Diamonds.

Dynamos, who last won the league in 2014 will be hoping to carry their cup form into the fixture as they chase a league and cup double.

The Harare giants who are on 49 points, eight behind log leaders Ngezi will be hoping to collect maximum points and move within five points of the Mhondoro-based side.

Manica Diamonds are fourth with 47 points and a win will see them leapfrog Dynamos into second place.

In their reverse fixture back in May, the two teams shared the spoils in a goalless draw.

However, Dynamos head into Wednesday’s encounter in better form having won their last three games, while the Gem Boys have just one victory, two draws, and two losses in their last five matches.

