“Tapiwa-Makore Skull-Curse” Judge Rules In Tshabangu’s Favour Against CCC MPs

*Harare, Zimbabwe – November 4, 2023*

By A Correspondent | In an expected development, Zimbabwe’s controversial High Court judge of the “Tapiwa Makore-missing-skull-cover-up,” Munamato Mutevedzi, has ruled against an application filed by 14 legislators from the (Citizens Coalition for Change) party and 9 CCC senators who are seeking reinstatement to the parliamentary assembly. The legislators and senators had sued for their return to parliament after they were removed from their positions.

Mr. Sengezo Tshabangu, who claims to be the interim secretary general of the CCC party, obtained the legislators’ removal via a letter to the Speaker Of Parliament.

The CCC legislators and senators have not yet issued a statement regarding the court’s decision, and it remains to be seen how this development will impact the ongoing political dynamics in Zimbabwe.

ZimEye will continue to provide updates as this story develops.

