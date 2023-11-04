Yaya Toure Gets Coaching Post

Former Manchester City and Barcelona midfielder Yaya Toure has joined Saudi Arabia as an assistant coach, linking up with his former Citizens boss Roberto Mancini.

The appointment, which comes at the request of Mancini, was confirmed by the Saudi Arabian Football Federation on Friday.

The Ivorian football legend said: “Being part of football in Saudi Arabia gives me an opportunity to work in a Muslim country for the first time in my career.

“This is something I have always wanted to do. I cannot wait to get out on the field and start coaching at an exciting time for the game in Saudi Arabia.”

Toure, who started his coaching career in 2019, has worked with Ukrainian side Olympic Donetsk, Russia’s Akhmat Grozny, and of late Belgium’s Standard Liege.

The Saudi appointment is his first coaching job with a national team.-Soccer24 News

