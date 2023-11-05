Warriors Date Wasps Of Rwanda

The Warriors camp is expected to start on 13th of November in Rwanda.

A twenty-eight man provisional squad was named this week with several foreign based players.

These stars based abroad will fly straight to Rwanda from their bases, while the coaches and selected locally-based players will group in Harare before travelling to the Central-East African country, where there will start the camp as a whole team.

The travelling arrangement will allow the Warriors to have more time for the preparations before facing Rwanda in their opening match of Group C of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers on the 15th of November at Huye Stadium in Butare.

The national team will then host Nigeria in their second game at the same venue.

The country was forced to find an alternative home ground elsewhere after CAF upheld their ban on local stadiums in the recent inspection.

The move to host the game in Rwanda is mainly due to logistical challenges of travelling back to the south to host their game in one of the neighbouring countries, possibly Zambia or South Africa.-Soccer24 News

