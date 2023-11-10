Khayah Cement Restores Operations, Calls Cement Dealers to Order Over Price Madness

By A Correspondent| Giant cement producer, Khayah Cement has announcement the resumption of operations following the restoration of its mill at its Mabvuku plant.

In a press statement, Khayah Cement assured stakeholders and customers that the resumption of operations means they are now prepared to meet the current market demand.

Khayah Cement emphasized their commitment to keeping prices stable, dispelling any speculation about price hikes.

“The recommended retail selling price for PC15 and Supaset remains unchanged at USD 10.50 and USD 11.50, respectively,” said Khaya Cement.

The company’s swift response to restore operations comes amid concerns over a surge in cement prices by some retailers, sparking what many are calling “price madness” in the industry.

Khayah Cement has also appealed to cement dealers to act responsibly and adhere to the recommended retail prices, ensuring fair and reasonable pricing for end-users.

“We have not increased our prices and remain dedicated to providing a steady supply of quality cement to our customers at reasonable rates,” the statement read.

“It is crucial that our retailers recognize the importance of responsible pricing to maintain a healthy and sustainable market,” the company said.

Recently, government announced a raft of measures meant to stabilize cement prices including extending import licenses while also allowing those with free funds to import the product duty free.

