Pitso Mosimane Sacked

United Arab Emirates (UAE) Pro League side Al Wahda and Pitso Mosimane have terminated their contract on mutual consent.

The contract termination comes after Mosimane took charge of the team for just over three months.

He achieved mixed results during his tenure as Wahda are currently sitting in fifth place, five points behind leaders Al Ain after six UAE league matches,

A statement issued by the club confirmed the news, saying:

“Al-Wahda terminates its contract with Pitso Mosimane by mutual consent.

“Al Wahda Football Club Company announces that it has reached an agreement with South African technical director Pitso Mosimane to terminate the contract by mutual consent between the two parties.

“The management of Al Wahda Football Club Company decided to appoint Mr. Arno Buitenweg as coach of the first team during the coming period, wishing him success.”-Soccer24 News

