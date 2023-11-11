Show Commitment, Peter Ndlovu Challenges Warriors

Peter Ndlovu has urged the Warriors players selected for duty this month to commit to the national badge.

Zimbabwe will play their first competitive game since returning from the FIFA ban when they face Rwanda on 15 November in the World Cup Qualifiers Group C opener. The team will then host Nigeria four days later on matchday 2.

Ndlovu, the Warriors’ all-time top goal-scorer, believes commitment will be the key to the team’s success.

The former skipper told the ZIFA media department: “Think of the badge. Commitment is key.

“We want the boys to perform well and re-introduce themselves onto the international football scene.”

Ndlovu’s words comes after the Warriors technical team gave a couple of youngsters their first call-ups to the team.

The new faces include Liverpool Academy star Isaac Mabaya, Brentford goalkeeper Marley Tavaziva and Wolves forward Leon Chiwome.

Leicester City forward Tawanda Maswanhise, who committed to play for Zimbabwe last year and once called but didn’t show up, was also included in the squad.

Reading youngster and former Wales youth international Tivonge Rushesha and Cardiff City midfielder Andy Rinomhota received the call-ups again after getting their first a couple of years ago.-Soccer24 News

