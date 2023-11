13 More Chamisa MPs Recalled From Parliament

By- Thirteen CCC members of parliament have been expelled from parliament, according to an online portal, ZimLive.

The website reports that this was announced by the speaker of parliament, Jacob Mudenda, on Tuesday.

#BREAKING 13 CCC MPs have been recalled from parliament, Speaker Jacob Mudenda has announced in the National Assembly pic.twitter.com/30geHAs2jj — ZimLive (@zimlive) November 14, 2023

