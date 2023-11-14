Is Mnangagwa Dead? So Why Use His Portrait Like A Coffin’s?

We usually put potraits on coffins, writes Onias Mazoe.

Why on earth did the SADC condemned ZANU PF leader placate his own portrait at his meeting, thousands of kilometres away in Egypt?, Zimbabweans asked last night. This was as Emmerson Mnangagwa held a meeting with diasporans in the North African country during his visit there.

This is former president Emmerson Mnangagwa in Egypt on Monday night. Why is the former president showing off his portrait at his own meeting like this, if its not that it's all a struggle at persuading people not to call for his retirement? pic.twitter.com/7FUfDcFbMr — ZimEye (@ZimEye) November 13, 2023

