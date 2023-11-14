Opinion
Is Mnangagwa Dead? So Why Use His Portrait Like A Coffin’s?
14 November 2023
We usually put potraits on coffins, writes Onias Mazoe.

Why on earth did the SADC condemned ZANU PF leader placate his own portrait at his meeting, thousands of kilometres away in Egypt?, Zimbabweans asked last night. This was as Emmerson Mnangagwa held a meeting with diasporans in the North African country during his visit there.