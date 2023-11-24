AwarenessPost #sicknessaware #KDGAuto #Zimbabwe #ZimbabweCholera #Cholera.”

Cholera Prevention A Priority

By A Correspondent

A leading car dealership company has implored Zimbabweans to be meticulous in preventing the acceleration of chorela cases.

According to KDG Zimbabwe, cholera, though preventable, is deadly.

In a brief statement on Thursday, KDG Zimbabwe stressed the need to observe meticulous prevention measures…

“Cholera can be a severe and rapidly progressing illness. By taking proactive measures, it is possible to prevent the spread of cholera

Zimbabwe has recorded cholera cases in all the 10 provinces, according to information released by the country’s health ministry.

