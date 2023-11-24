Warriors Eager To Break World Cup Jinx

Warriors players have called on ZIFA to do one thing for the national side in March next year.

A largely new look team under new coach Baltemar Brito played in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers in just FIFA international window.

The Warriors, who had spent over a year-and-half banned from international football, impressed with two draws against Rwanda and Nigeria.

While the qualifying games will return in June 2024, captain Marvelous Nakamba and his teammates have called on ZIFA to arrange international games in the next window in March.

The skipper said in a interview with ZIFA media: “We’re just looking forward to go into the next match, I think it will be March.

“We just need to stick together as players and support each other.”

The skipper added: “We have a chance to make it as team, and we have to push each other.”

Vice Captain Marshall Munetsi also urged ZIFA to organise friendly matches in the next FIFA window.-Soccer24 News

