Zanu PF Official Arrested For Stock Theft

By-Zanu PF senior official Sindiso Ndlovu, also serving as councillor in Insiza North, stands accused of stealing cattle and orchestrating their sale to Esigodini Abattoir. Co-accused Buhle Nkomazana also implicated.

Filabusi Magistrate’s Court Grants Bail: Trial Set for December 14, 2023

Ward 17 councillor Sindiso Ndlovu (40) and co-accused Buhle Nkomazana (29) were granted ZWL$500,000 bail each as they appeared before Magistrate Talent Phiri on Thursday. The trial is scheduled for December 14, 2023.

Prosecutor Details Allegations: Cattle Theft Scheme Unravels

Prosecutor Shepherd Moyo outlined that Ndlovu allegedly stole a cow and an ox from Richard Dube’s farm between November 10 and November 13, 2023. The stolen cattle were reportedly sold to Nkomazana, who used false information on the clearance form.

Police Recover Stolen Cattle at Esigodini Abattoir: Trail of Deception Unraveled

Acting on a tip-off, police traced the stolen cattle to Esigodini Abattoir, where they found hides with Dube’s brand marks. The investigation revealed discrepancies in the clearance form, leading to the implication of Ndlovu and Nkomazana. Accused 3, still at large, also played a role in the clearance process.

Possible Nine-Year Imprisonment: Legal Consequences Loom for Stock Theft Conviction

In Zimbabwe, a conviction under section 114 (2) of the Criminal Law [Codification and Reform] Act, [Cap 9: 23], for stock theft carries a minimum mandatory penalty of nine years imprisonment unless special circumstances apply. Ndlovu and Nkomazana could face severe legal consequences if found guilty.

