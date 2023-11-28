22-Year-Old Chitungwiza Youth Arrested For Plotting to Overthrow Mnangagwa

Police have arrested Blessing Mhembere, a 22-year-old man, on charges of subverting a constitutional government.

Mhembere is accused of inciting others to overthrow President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government through unconstitutional means.

According to the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), Mhembere was allegedly moving around a bus terminus in Chitungwiza, a satellite city of Harare, shouting slogans and mobilizing people to “remove President Mnangagwa and the ZANU-PF political party from power.”

He is also accused of asking those with guns to bring them along, claiming he could use them.

For these alleged actions, Mhembere has been charged with two counts: Subverting a constitutional government under section 22(2)(A) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, and incitement to subvert a constitutional government under section 187 of the same Act.

Mhembere is currently being represented by Freddy Michael Masarirevu of ZLHR.

