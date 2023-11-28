Buccaneers Mourn Club Legend

Ex-Orlando Pirates and Jomo Cosmos captain Papi Khomane has died.

Khomane, together with his mother, parished in a car crash on Sunday.

The pair were travelling to a funeral in Newcastle, KZN. This was confirmed by Papi’s father Yster Khomane, who also played for Pirates.

A statement by Orlando Pirates reads:

“Orlando Pirates Football Club is saddened to learn of the passing away of former captain Papi Khomane.

“The Club was informed by his father and another Bucs legend, Yster Khomane who confirmed that both his son and his wife Mrs Rita Khomane were involved in a motor vehicle accident today.

“Papi was a man of few words, but his presence on the pitch spoke volumes. His transformation from a quiet individual into a formidable leader during games was nothing short of inspirational.

“During his nine years with us, Papi made over 150 appearances, each time exemplifying what it means to be a Buccaneer. His leadership, both in demeanour and play, was a guiding force for the team.”-Soccer24 News

