Chitungwiza man nabbed for advocating for ED removal

Police have arrested a Chitungwiza man for allegedly mobilizing people to remove President Emmerson Mnangagwa from power.

In a statement on Monday, the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) said Blessed Mhembere, 22, is being charged with subverting a constitutional government.

He is expected to be arraigned before the courts soon.

Mhembere is accused of moving around the bus terminus at Makoni Shopping Centre in Chitungwiza, shouting on top of his voice and calling Mnangagwa and Zanu PF from power.

“For allegedly doing so, Mhembere was apprehended and charged with subverting constitutional government as defined in section 22(2)(A) of Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act and with incitement to subvert a constitutional government as defined in section 187 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform Act),” the lawyers said.

Mhembere, who reportedly challenged people with guns to join him, is facing charges that are akin to treason and attracts a sentence up to 20 years in prison if one is convicted.

Mhembere is represented by Freddy Masarirevhu. NewsDay

