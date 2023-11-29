Has VP Constantino Chiwenga Been Fired? – FACT CHECK

By A Correspondent | An SABC branded video circulated suggesting that Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has been demoted and replaced by Oppah Muchinguri, and also that the late President Robert Mugabe’s preferred successor Sydney Sekeramayi has bounced back into government.

“I hear from SABC news about the Zim new cabinet ministers 1.vice presidents Kembo Mohadi and Oppah Muchinguri also saying Chinamasa back to his old job finance minister. Anyone from home he can confirm that?,” wrote Radie Thabiso.

The ZANU PF Information Department has viciously dismissed the clip.

ZimEye reveals that the clip has its origins during the week just after the notorious military coup back in 2017. During that period there were many guesses and misses misleading broadcasters and publishers, and the clip was first cited on 26 Nov 2017.

VERDICT: No. Constantino Chiwehga has not been fired and there has not been any cabinet reshuffle this week.

