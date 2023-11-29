Mnangagwa Off To Madagascar To Endorse Contested Elections

Spread the love

By- President Emmerson Mnangagwa is heading to Madagascar for the inauguration of Andry Rajoelina, who was declared a winner in the elections boycotted by the opposition and other political players.

Indian Ocean island country sent a delegation to invite President Mnangagwa to grace Rajoelina’s inauguration.

The Sadc nation held its elections last weekend, with the electoral commission declaring president Rajoelina the winner after garnering 58,9 percent of the vote followed by Siteny Randrianasoloniaiko, a lawmaker, who got 14,4 percent.

Sadc countries that held elections recently are Zimbabwe and Eswatini while DRC will conduct its own later this year.

Next year, countries to hold elections in the region are Botswana, South Africa, Mozambique, Namibia and Mauritius.

“We have been sent by President Andry Rajoelina who has been elected in Madagascar. In a few weeks, there will be the inauguration ceremony. We have been sent as special envoys to see the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe to invite him to come to the ceremony and to strengthen the link between our two countries,” said the head of Rajoelina’s delegation sent to Mnangagwa.

Zanu-PF national spokesperson Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa, louded after the invitation.

“The President has indicated that he will be attending the investiture of his brother, President Rajoelina of Madagascar.

“So as fellow Sadc countries, we will be having that special occasion as we celebrate our elections, our democracy and celebrate our regional solidarity,” he said.

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...