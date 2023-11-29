Mnangagwa’s Reign Of Terror Intensifies

Statement by the Citizens Coalition for Change

Between August 26 and November 13, CCC, human rights organizations, and local media reported 11 people affiliated with CCC had been abducted, including one MP, a former MP, two local councilors, a former local councilor, and three polling agents.

All persons were released within roughly 24 hours with abuse and injuries, except for Teddy Mushonga who was held for six days, and CCC activist Tapfumaneyi Masaya who was found dead on November 13.

Six victims were allegedly injected with an unknown substance while in custody of their perpetrators.

