Mthuli Ncube’s Lion Roars

Statement by the Citizens Coalition for Change in the coming Cowdray Park by-election

Attention citizens of Cowdray Park! Your MP, Pashor Sibanda, was unlawfully recalled by a Zanu PF imposter.

This happened after he successfully defeated and humiliated their Minister of Finance in the previous fraudulent election.

Despite their excessive spending of state funds, their candidate was defeated. Dissatisfied with this humiliation, they decided to recall him.

Let’s unite and vote for him again on December 9th. #ForEveryone @pashor_sibanda

