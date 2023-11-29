Outrage Over Zimplats’ $380k Spend On Two Village Classroom Blocks

By A Correspondent| Following Zimplats’ announcement that it had funded the construction of two classroom blocks at a school in Mhondoro Ngezi for US$380 000, social media users have accused the company of inflating figures and playing games with Zimra.

According to a local daily, Zimplats constructed two classroom blocks and ablution facilities at Turf Primary School for US$380 000 as part of its corporate social responsibility.

While the company was excited about its gesture to the community, social media users were quick to notice that the amount of money used for the project was way above market standards in what smacks of massive corruption and pilferage.

“ZIMPLATS yesterday commissioned & handed over two classroom blocks and ablution facilities that were constructed at a cost of about US$380 000 to Turf Primary School in Mhondoro Ngezi District as part of its corporate and social responsibility initiatives,” reads a tweet posted by a local daily.

In response, social media users felt the figures were inflated and way above standard prices for such facilities.

Citizen Initiative leader, Freeman Chari responded to the Daily News article saying building a classroom block costs not more than US$35 000 adding that with the US$380 000 used by Zimplats, they could have built 10 blocks.

“It costs at most $35k in Mhondoro to build one with electricals and ceiling . Even if we put a 100% corruption markup $380k is wild. Next time, give to us we wld have built 10,” said Chari.

Below are some of the responses to the Daily News article:

“USD380k for two village classroom blocks? Who said corruption was a preserve of government officials only. This is tragic.”

“Assuming all of the $380 000 went towards cement with an average price of $10 per bag that’s a whooping 38 000 bags.”

“380 000 for just 2 blocks? Where they importing tiles from the Netherlands and Architects FROM the UAE?.”

