Presidential Spokesperson “acquires” Belarusian tractor

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- Presidential spokesperson George Charamba, who uses the name Dhonzamusoro007 on twitter has taken to social media to boast of his latest asset, a 130 horsepower Belarusian tractor.

Charamba said:

A NEW BEAST IN THE FLEET:

The Farm has just acquired a 130-horsepower Belarusian Tractor whose awesome tractive power makes all our implements mere “babies”!

Because of this major acquisition, the first 60 hectares are already done and planted, anxiously awaiting for the rains.

Some 70 more hectares are being worked on so we do our bit as a farming unit.

Ikanaya chete tinobatsira kuzadza matura enyika!!!! #NyikaInorimirwaNeveneVayo!!!!!

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...