Trio in soup over extortion

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- Three people have appeared in court on allegations of extorting US$100 000 from a suspected thief as an inducement to stop them from reporting the theft to the police.

Elizabeth Nyamande (35), Evernice Nyamande (30) and Emmanuel Ngorima (38) were charged with extortion when they appeared before Harare Magistrate Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa who freed them on US$500 bail each.

It is the State’s case that the trio received information that the complainant (who is not named) was in possession of large sum of money she had stolen from an unknown person in South Africa.

The trio approached the complainant and demanded US$100 000 cash so that they would not report her to the police.

It is alleged that the complainant gave the trio the money, some of which they used to buy motor vehicles.

Officers from CID Homicide conducted investigations leading to the recovery of Mazda Attenza from Nyamande, Toyota Corolla Axio from Evernice Nyamande and Toyota Corolla together with US$2 000 from Ngorima. The Herald

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...