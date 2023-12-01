George Charamba Says Tshabangu Will Never Be Melted By Anyone

Hazvife zvakanyungudisa Tshabangu izvi!!! Or giving you a constitution, structure or elected leadership. Worse, hazvimise ma by-elections kana kuunza maTalks ne Transitional Authority kana SADC yomodai kuchemera!!!!!🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — dhonzamusoro007 (@dhonzamusoro007) December 1, 2023

By Prof Drake Muuya | George Charamba’s Saturday tweet, asserting the unyielding nature of the Parliamentary Recall agent Sengezo Tshabangu, takes place against the backdrop of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s perceived vulnerability. Charamba, Mnangagwa’s spokesman, suggests that Tshabangu is impervious to external pressures, drawing a stark contrast to the president’s recent challenges.

Mnangagwa’s public embarrassment and subsequent coaching by journalist Reuben Barwe following SADC’s intervention on issues like illegal recalls and electoral processes seem to set the stage for Charamba’s defense of Tshabangu’s resilience. The comparison implies an attempt to create a narrative of strength and steadfastness around Tshabangu, indirectly addressing the vulnerabilities faced by Mnangagwa.

The effectiveness of Charamba’s statement in shaping Tshabangu’s political fate remains uncertain. While it aims to present Tshabangu as unassailable, the complex nature of political dynamics and public perception could sway the outcome. Whether this statement leads to Tshabangu emerging stronger or marks the beginning of challenges relies on how key stakeholders interpret and respond to this narrative, adding an element of unpredictability to the evolving political landscape.

Kana Mnangagwa akanyungudiswa kusvika pekutonhodzwa naReuben Barwe kuSADC, ko kuzoti mumwe Hlupeko wake Tshabangu? — ZimEye (@ZimEye) December 1, 2023

