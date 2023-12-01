Steps To Access Zimsec Grade 7 Results
1 December 2023
- The application portal is accessed via the Regional access links/addresses.
Region Description Portal Address
R1 and R6 HARARE and MASVINGO click this link
R2 and R5 MUTARE and MIDLANDS click this link
R4, R9 & R10 BULAWAYO, MATABELELAND NORTH & MATABELELAND SOUTH click this link
R3, R7 & R8 MASHONALAND EAST, MASHONALAND CENTRAL & MASHINALAND WEST click this link
- Copy and paste on the web browser address bar the link for the region where your school is located.
For account creation:
Click on Candidate Login on the home screen in the top right corner
Click on Register New User
Fill in your details and take note of the instructions on the right side of the screen
Make sure to select November as Session and Grade 7 as level
Click Register
You can then login and view your results.
You can peruse the document below if you’re still not sure what to do.