The application portal is accessed via the Regional access links/addresses.

Region Description Portal Address

R1 and R6 HARARE and MASVINGO click this link

R2 and R5 MUTARE and MIDLANDS click this link

R4, R9 & R10 BULAWAYO, MATABELELAND NORTH & MATABELELAND SOUTH click this link

R3, R7 & R8 MASHONALAND EAST, MASHONALAND CENTRAL & MASHINALAND WEST click this link

Copy and paste on the web browser address bar the link for the region where your school is located.

For account creation:

Click on Candidate Login on the home screen in the top right corner

Click on Register New User

Fill in your details and take note of the instructions on the right side of the screen

Make sure to select November as Session and Grade 7 as level

Click Register

You can then login and view your results.

You can peruse the document below if you’re still not sure what to do.

