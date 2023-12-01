Women are disproportionately affected by the lack of adequate public transport systems.
They are more at risk of being victims of violence on their daily commutes.
Because of public transport shortages, commuting during peak hours is literally survival of the fittest, thus more women than men spend more time trying to get transport everyday.
Leaving home earlier and getting back late contribute to the breakdown of families and sometimes resulting in gender based violence as some expectations aren’t met.
Transport is not gender-neutral: women and men have different mobility needs and patterns, which transport policies need to acknowledge.
Inadequate transport systems can restrict women’s access to education, economic opportunities and healthcare.
Source : Road Safe Zimbabwe
