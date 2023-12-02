Funding appeal for Zim man who died in Australia

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- A funding appeal has been launched to help return to Zimbabwe for burial the body of a man who died in Australia.

Nkosilathi Ncube died suddenly last Sunday, leaving behind his wife Sakhile Manikela, daughter Owami Shabalala (15) and son Lwazilwethu (10).

The family had only recently relocated to Australia.

“It is with sadness that Nkosilathi Ncube was suddenly taken from his family on the 24th Nov 2023,” reads a statement supporting the funding appeal.

“(Ncube) recently relocated from Zimbabwe with his family on a Temporary Residency Status with hopes of settling in Australia and making a better life for his family.

“Both children have settled into their new schools in Melbourne’s west.”

The GoFundMe appeal seeks to raise A$80,000 to facilitate Ncube’s repatriation.

“His (Ncube’s) sudden loss has put a financial burden on the family for the repatriation of Nkosilathi back to his family in Zimbabwe for his funeral and burial in his hometown Bulawayo, to be near his Parents, Siblings, and Friends.

“Your kind donations to assist with this are very much appreciated by his family and friends.”

About A$13,000 had been raised by this Friday afternoon.

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...