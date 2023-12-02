Mnangagwa’s Shock Flight Over Mutoko

Spread the love

Emmerson saw beautiful mansions while he was flying to Mutoko.

Some of the mansions have helipads on top.

The owners of these properties work in procument.

A few months later he decided to introduce a 1% taxation to property owners of buildings worth at least US$100k. pic.twitter.com/32veIuF1zl — @uNdaba_eNkulu_Official 𝕏 (@indabaenkulu) December 1, 2023

ZANU PF President Emmerson Mnangagwa, during a flight to Mutoko, caught sight of opulent mansions dotting the landscape, some boasting helipads atop their luxurious structures. These grand residences, believed to be owned by individuals primarily engaged in procurement, captured the President’s attention.

Mnangagwa was visibly intrigued by the affluence on display, with helipads signaling a lifestyle of the utmost opulence. These sightings seem to have left a lasting impression on the President.

Several months later, in a move surprising many, President Mnangagwa announced a significant policy shift – the introduction of a 1% taxation on property owners of buildings valued at least US$100,000. The timing of this decision aligns with the period when he observed the lavish estates during his flight over Mutoko.

The new tax policy, intended to generate additional revenue for the government, specifically targets property owners with substantial real estate holdings. Buildings worth at least US$100,000 will now be subject to the 1% taxation, a measure that aims to tap into the wealth amassed by those in possession of high-value properties.

While the President’s decision has raised eyebrows and sparked discussions about the motivations behind the sudden taxation policy, officials close to the administration argue that it aligns with efforts to address economic challenges and enhance revenue streams. Critics, however, question the fairness and transparency of the new tax, expressing concerns about potential loopholes and its impact on property owners.

As Zimbabwe awaits further details and clarification on the implementation of this taxation policy, the President’s aerial encounter with the luxurious mansions of Mutoko seems to have influenced a strategic shift in the government’s approach to fiscal matters, with a focus on tapping into the wealth generated from high-value properties. – Ndaba eNkulu

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...