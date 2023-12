Shock As Varakashi Call For Sikhala Conviction

Spread the love

In South Africa, one Mdumiseni Khetha Zuma has been sentenced 12 effective years in Prison for Inciting Violence.

I hope the Government of Zimbabwe is taking some notes from South Africa on how to deal with Anarchists like Job Sikala.

Source : Zanu PF

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...