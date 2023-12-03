Grade Seven Examination Pass Rate Increases

THE 2023 Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) grade Seven results are out, with the pass rate increasing by 5.48 percent.

The ZIMSEC grade seven results pass rate jumped from 40.09 percent recorded last year to 45.57 percent this year.

Announcing the results at the examination body’s headquarters in Harare this Friday, ZIMSEC Board Chairperson Professor Eddie Mwenje attributed the increase in pass rate to the return to the normal school calendar after COVID-19 disruptions as well as several interventions by the government.

“The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council Board and Management would like to advise the nation of the release of the 2023 ZIMSEC Grade Seven Examination results.

“A total of 372 603 candidates sat for one to six subjects during the 2023 Grade seven examinations as compared to 343 169 candidates who sat for the same examination in 2022 showing a 7.89% increase in candidature. The 2023 Grade 7 Examination session recorded a national pass rate of 45.57%.

“This is an increase of 5.48% in candidates’ performance from last year’s pass rate of 40. 09%. The increase in pass rate could be attributed to the return to the normal school calendar after the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the various interventions by the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education in terms of teaching and learning,” said

Professor Mwenje.

The 2023 Grade Seven examination session also saw a total of 357 special needs candidates sitting for the exam, with their pass rate surpassing that of last year.

“A total of 357 special needs candidates sat for a range of subjects from five to six. Of these 194 wrote six subjects and 113 with Hard of Hearing sat for 5 subjects yielding an overall average pass rate of 42.99% for all learners with special needs.

“In 2022 the pass rate was 29.8% and there were 323 candidates. Out of the 372 603 candidates who sat for the 2023 Grade seven examination, 193 520 were females while 179 083 were males. The pass rate for female candidates was 49. 56% compared to 41.21% for male candidates,” added

Professor Mwenje.

The results can be accessed through the ZIMSEC Online Results Portal, School Heads will start collecting the results from their respective ZIMSEC Regional Offices from Monday, December 4.

