Man stabs another man over affair

By A Correspondent- A jealous 22-year-old allegedly fatally stabbed another man with an okapi knife in the stomach after accusing him of having an affair with his estranged wife.

In a statement posted on the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) account, Police said Chipengo Mpande (22) stabbed Fragment Chari (26) who later died upon admission at Kariba District Hospital.

The incident occurred on 30 November 2023. Police said:

Police in Kariba have arrested Chipengo Mpande (22) in connection with a case of murder that occurred on 30/11/23 in which Fragment Chari (26) died.

The suspect accused the victim of having an affair with his estranged wife before stabbing him once on the left side of the stomach with an okapi knife.

The victim was rushed to Kariba District Hospital where he died on admission.

Crimes of passion are common in Zimbabwe. These refer to violent acts committed in the throes of intense emotion, often related to jealousy, revenge, or betrayal within intimate relationships.

