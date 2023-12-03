Mayor Tabe Launches Facebook Platform For Feedback

Tinashe Sambiri

Masvingo City Mayor, His Worship Councillor Aleck Tabe, has unveiled a Facebook page and an account on X for convenience.

In a statement on Friday, Mayor Tabe spoke about the importance of interactive communication.

“We are living in a digital world and the internet has become an effective tool for interaction.

We need to interact with residents and stakeholders consistently, smoothly and effectively,” said Mayor Tabe.

In a statement on X the Office of the Mayor Masvingo said :

We invite all residents of @MasvingoCity to like this official handle from the office of the Mayor.

We shall be interacting and posting real time updates from the office, issues which requires clarification among other things @MasvingoMedia @TellZimbabwe @TheMirrorMsv

