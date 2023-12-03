Tshabangu slammed for “disgusting” misogyny

By A Correspondent- Mt Pleasant MP, Fadzayi Mahere has castigated CCC’s self-imposed secretary general Sengezo Tshabangu for describing the former Mayor of Masvingo Shantiel Yeukai Chiwara as “a little girl”.

Chiwara (25), a graduate with a BComm (Hons) in Banking, and Masters in Strategic Management student, was the youngest Mayor and the first female Mayor of Masvingo.

Speaking in a recent interview on HStvNews, Tshabangu intimated that Chiwara was not elected as the Masvingo Mayor on merit, but was a concubine of some senior CCC official.

Mahere said Tshabangu’s remarks are an attack on the right of a young, competent woman to lead saying the “disgusting misogyny” should be condemned by all Zimbabweans. She said:

Disgusting misogyny is on display here by Mr Tshabangu. His defamatory, sexist remarks go beyond politics. It’s an attack on the right of a young, competent woman to lead and must be condemned by all progressive Zimbabweans. Mayor Chiwara @Shantiel16 is not a “little girl”. She is a banker who broke an important glass ceiling by being elected the first female Mayor of Masvingo. Stop scandalizing her. Stop infantilizing her. Stop harassing her for being a young woman. The @CCCZimbabwe is a movement that has long championed Gender Parity and has consistently stated that it’s a movement #ForEveryone – including young professional women. #16DaysOfActivism Chiwara was the sole councillor recalled by Tshabangu in Masvingo in the first round of the CCC recalls in October.

